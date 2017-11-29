Have you seen him? CCU police seeking to identify man posting ‘unapproved materials’

Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety is asking for help in identifying a man seen posting “unapproved materials” at the school, according to a Facebook post.
CCU police released a surveillance photo and a picture of a car. Anyone with information on the person or car in the pictures can contact CCU’s Public Safety Department at 843-349-2177 or can text a tip to 843-349-8477.
The announcement on Facebook came several weeks after a flier with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” in capital letters was found on the door of the Wall Building at CCU.
A post from a Facebook page called Social Justice Research Initiative showed the poster taped to a door.
The Sun News has reached out to CCU officials to learn whether the recent public safety post is in connection with the investigation behind the fliers.
Martha Hunn, university spokeswoman, previously told The Sun News that papers bearing the message were seen in other places on campus, and appeared to be part of a national social media campaign.
Hunn explained that CCU’s policy states fliers must can only be posted with permission and must be placed on bulletin boards. School officials took the fliers down when they were found.
The Washington Post reported similar fliers have been posted at other schools around the nation, and the postings originated from a series of messages in an online chat room called “4chan.”
The posters gaining media attention is the idea behind the movement, according to The Post.
