Reward offered for information of suspect who robbed Aynor gun shop

A reward is being offered for the information on the suspect who burglarized Rivertown Auction Guns in Aynor.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
On Nov. 25, one person forced themselves into the store, a release states, located on 2705 U.S. 501, where they allegedly stole multiple firearms, fleeing the scene.
Anyone with any information on the incident can call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
