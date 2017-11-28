Photo from North Myrtle Beach Fire
North Myrtle Beach firefighters battling attic fire

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 28, 2017 02:34 PM

An attic fire displaced a North Myrtle Beach woman Tuesday afternoon.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called about 2 p.m. to a home on Surf Court, off Princess Anne Drive near 11th Avenue North, to battle a blaze in the house’s attic, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.

A maintenance man on the home’s roof was getting rid of fallen leaves when he noticed smoke billowing from attic vents, Dowling said. He alerted the woman inside, who made it out to safety.

IMG_4068 (2)
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

No one was injured in the fire, and while most of the damage was contained to the home’s attic, smoke and water damaged the house, Dowling said.

The cause was yet to be determined later Tuesday afternoon.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.

