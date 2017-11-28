North Myrtle Beach firefighters battling attic fire

An attic fire displaced a North Myrtle Beach woman Tuesday afternoon.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called about 2 p.m. to a home on Surf Court, off Princess Anne Drive near 11th Avenue North, to battle a blaze in the house’s attic, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
Units on scene of working attic fire on Surf Ct. Avoid Princess Anne St in area of 11th Ave N due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/lX7Sbf8wmU— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) November 28, 2017
A maintenance man on the home’s roof was getting rid of fallen leaves when he noticed smoke billowing from attic vents, Dowling said. He alerted the woman inside, who made it out to safety.
No one was injured in the fire, and while most of the damage was contained to the home’s attic, smoke and water damaged the house, Dowling said.
The cause was yet to be determined later Tuesday afternoon.
