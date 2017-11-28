North Myrtle Beach firefighters battling attic fire

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

The 48th Annual Bluegrass Festival is being held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center over Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 23-25. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Dozens of acts take the stage during the event while enthusiasts join jam sessions in an adjoining room. General admission is $40 per adult, and $20 for Children age 7-15. Children under 7 are free.