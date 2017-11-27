Myrtle Beach hosting food drive benefiting Puerto Rico after 2017 Tip-Off Classic

Myrtle Beach officials are hosting a food drive for the citizens of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, where the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off Classic was supposed to be held. Due to Hurricane Maria, the tournament was held at Coastal Carolina University.
During the event, which ran from Nov. 16-19, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a food drive where they accepted canned goods and new, unwrapped toys. Now, the drive will continue through Dec. 30.
Here’s where donations are accepted:
- Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce - 1200 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach
- Alabama Theatre - 4750 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
- The Brandon Agency - 3023 Church St., Myrtle Beach
- Carolina Cool - 1294 Surfside Industrial Park, Surfside Beach
- Coastal Carolina University - HTC Center, 104 Founders Drive, Conway
- Edward Jones - 7833 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
- FSA - 1440 Executive Avenue, Myrtle Beach
The tournament was broadcasted on ESPN. Teams that participated included South Carolina, Appalachian State, Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan.
Said Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes: “Being a resort on the Atlantic Coast, we understand what happens to a city that has been hit by a major hurricane, and it is our privilege to be asked to help our neighbors in Puerto Rico during this difficult time.”
