Surfside pump station gives off ‘horrendous odor,’ residents complain

A pump station in Surfside Beach is sparking controversy among members of the Facebook group Surfside Beach Keeping it Real after many users complain of a smell and the site of the station itself.
The station, located along North Dogwood Drive between 4th and 5th Avenue, has an almost transparent tank that is used by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. The area used to be covered by a brick wall, but is now blocked off by a chain-link fence located between residential developments.
At a Surfside Town meeting in April, town councilwoman Julie Samples stated “There is a horrendous odor around the pump station on Dogwood between 4th and 5th. I’ve heard a number of complaints about it.”
Never miss a local story.
Surfside Beach Public Works Director John Adair said that he would look into the issue with the GSWSA chief engineer.
Adair or an official from the GSWSA were not immediately available for comment.
The station is located next to a spillway that leads directly to the ocean.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments