Here’s your chance to see the International Space Station

Myrtle Beach has a chance to see the International Space Station for about six minutes today, according to the NASA website.
Beginning at 5:40 p.m., the space station will appear 13 degrees above the horizon to the south-southwest, and will look like an airplane or a bright star. The space station will rise to 51 degrees above the horizon before disappearing to the east-northeast.
The website says that the station will move “considerably faster than a typical airplane.” An airplane flies at about 600 miles-per-hour, while the space station flies at about 17,500 miles-per-hour.
At 7:17 p.m. the station will again be visible to the Myrtle Beach area for less than a minute.
The station will appear for each day leading up to Dec. 1. Here’s when the station will appear each day:
- Tuesday - 6:25 p.m. for three minutes
- Wednesday - 5:33 p.m. for four minutes
- Thursday - 6:17 p.m. for three minutes
- Friday - 5:28 p.m. for one minute
