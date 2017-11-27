Local

Here’s your chance to see the International Space Station

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 01:21 PM

Myrtle Beach has a chance to see the International Space Station for about six minutes today, according to the NASA website.

Beginning at 5:40 p.m., the space station will appear 13 degrees above the horizon to the south-southwest, and will look like an airplane or a bright star. The space station will rise to 51 degrees above the horizon before disappearing to the east-northeast.

The website says that the station will move “considerably faster than a typical airplane.” An airplane flies at about 600 miles-per-hour, while the space station flies at about 17,500 miles-per-hour.

At 7:17 p.m. the station will again be visible to the Myrtle Beach area for less than a minute.

The station will appear for each day leading up to Dec. 1. Here’s when the station will appear each day:

  • Tuesday - 6:25 p.m. for three minutes
  • Wednesday - 5:33 p.m. for four minutes
  • Thursday - 6:17 p.m. for three minutes
  • Friday - 5:28 p.m. for one minute

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

