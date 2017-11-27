Toddler reported missing. Police referring to case as an ‘abduction’

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville, North Carolina, is searching for a toddler who was reported missing from her Jacksonville home early Monday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is referring to the case as an abduction.
Police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who stands about 2-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, is white and has brown hair and blue eyes.
No picture was released in the alert sent at 11:15 a.m.
Deputies and four volunteer fire departments are actively searching around the area of Dawson Cabin Road where Mariah went missing, according to a WITN report.
The girl was reported missing at 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to WWAY.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113 or call 911.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
