Crews respond to crash with injuries in Murrells Inlet area

This story has been updated.
Traffic continued to move slowly after rescue crews pulled an injured person from the wreckage of a single-car crash Monday morning off U.S. 17.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. 17, just south of Brookgreen Gardens. South Carolina Highway Patrol, Midway Fire Rescue, and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies all responded to the scene.
Officials there told The Sun News one person was inside the vehicle when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments