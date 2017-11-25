More Videos

    Horry County Fire Rescue recently moved into a new facility, Fire Rescue Station 23, the University Station.

Horry County Fire Rescue recently moved into a new facility, Fire Rescue Station 23, the University Station. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Horry County Fire Rescue recently moved into a new facility, Fire Rescue Station 23, the University Station. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Horry County firefighters featured in ad for firetruck manufacturer

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2017 12:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Two Horry County firefighters and Horry County Fire Engine 45 were featured in an advertisement from fire truck manufacture Pierce Manufacturing.

Volunteer firefighters Jacob Hatcher (left) and Richard Green (holding the nozzle) appeared in the Wisconsin-based company’s Thanksgiving Linkedin advertisement, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

Engine 45 is based at Station 45 in Carolina Bays, said Nugent, who added that the department has eight Pierce engines, and one ladder truck.

Nugent said he didn’t know when the advertisement was shot, but that it “was cool that they grabbed us to use for their ad.”

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

