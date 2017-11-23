Local

Man dies after being hit by a vehicle: police investigating

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

November 23, 2017 08:15 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A 65-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Horace Evans of Longs, South Carolina, was struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. while walking in Atlantic Beach, according a release from Fowler.

He was struck near the intersection of Highway 17 and 30th Ave. South in Atlantic Beach, according to Fowler.

Evans later died around 9 p.m. from cardiac arrest and head trauma, according to the release.

Fowler said in the email that Atlantic Beach police are investigating.

