Man dies after being hit by a vehicle: police investigating

A 65-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Horace Evans of Longs, South Carolina, was struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. while walking in Atlantic Beach, according a release from Fowler.
He was struck near the intersection of Highway 17 and 30th Ave. South in Atlantic Beach, according to Fowler.
Evans later died around 9 p.m. from cardiac arrest and head trauma, according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
Fowler said in the email that Atlantic Beach police are investigating.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments