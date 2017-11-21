New restaurant district is coming to life at Barefoot Landing

More Videos 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city Pause 0:45 Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign 6:04 WATCH: Brenda Bethune delivers victory speech after defeating John Rhodes in runoff election 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 6:39 Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:56 Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayoral election victory 2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

