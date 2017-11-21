Put that cellphone down! Troopers are watching.

More Videos 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city Pause 0:45 Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign 2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor 6:04 WATCH: Brenda Bethune delivers victory speech after defeating John Rhodes in runoff election 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 6:39 Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

State Troopers cracking down on texting-and-driving Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol are determined to save as many as they can with a mission this holiday week to curb texting-and-driving behind the wheel. Troopers, in unmarked cars, will be looking for drivers distracted by cellphones on interstates and main highways across the state this week. Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol are determined to save as many as they can with a mission this holiday week to curb texting-and-driving behind the wheel. Troopers, in unmarked cars, will be looking for drivers distracted by cellphones on interstates and main highways across the state this week. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol are determined to save as many as they can with a mission this holiday week to curb texting-and-driving behind the wheel. Troopers, in unmarked cars, will be looking for drivers distracted by cellphones on interstates and main highways across the state this week. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com