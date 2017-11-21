Decina with Sharky.
Decina with Sharky. Kristen Decina
Decina with Sharky. Kristen Decina

‘He’s a little fighter:’ Disabled dog travels across continent to SC to save his life

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 21, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 04:17 PM

He may be little, but for this dog, making the trip from a small island off of Belize to South Carolina is a matter of life or death.

Sharky, a four-year-old chihuahua, is traveling from Ambergris Caye to Pawleys Island with veterinarian Kristina Decina to prepare for surgery that will hopefully save his legs - and his life.

“On my last trip in August, there was a small dog with two broken legs that were splinted,” Decina said. “When I arrived this trip, his legs were still splinted but had not healed. The bones had started to disintegrate, and his only looming option really here was euthanasia.”

Decina, who often travels to the island to work with the Saga Humane Society, worked with Sharky’s owners who signed surrender papers that allowed Decina to bring the dog back to the states.

Now, with the help of veterinary surgeon Dr. Chris Hill in Charleston, Sharky will have a bone graft surgery that will work to save his legs.

“His legs may not be saved, but this is our chance,” Decina said.

In order to provide for Sharky, Decina plans on raising money through a GoFundMe page. Donations can be made in person at the Young Veterinary Hospital in Pawleys Island.

Decina said that any extra money raised will be put toward helping other animals in Belize. The page has not yet been created.

“He’s a great kisser and has quite the attitude,” Decina said. “He’s a little fighter and gets around on his casts like a champ.”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

