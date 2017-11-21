Here’s what Grand Strand charities are hoping for this holiday season

ALL4PAWS ANIMAL RESCUE
708 Petigru Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585
www.all4pawssc.org or (843)237-7297 (PAWS)
Our wish lists needs are spray bottles, paper towels, 55 & 30-gallon trash bags, toilet paper, fragrant floor cleaner, magic erasers, Clorox wipes, Dawn dish soap, laundry detergent, puppy pads, crates, and HP 950, 920 and 951 printer ink cartridges. Volunteers welcome. Donations may be dropped off at our facility from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Monetary Donations can be mailed to the above address or by visiting our website. You can also view our needs list at Amazon Smile: All 4 Paws Current Needs, which donates a portion of the proceeds back to All 4 Paws.
Never miss a local story.
ATLANTIC BAY CARES
1113 44th Ave. North, Suite 303, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.atlanticbay.com/abcares or (843)443-9229
Our wish list needs are nightgowns, adult diapers, lotion, socks, slippers, blankets, hats, gloves and more. Over the past 16 years, employees of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group have partnered with senior organizations to collect wishes for the elderly. The donation drive ends Dec. 8.
BEAUTIFY CAROLINA FOREST
PO Box 50411, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
www.beautifycarolinaforest.org or (843)742-5994
We would love to have more volunteers to help with monthly trash pick-ups and median maintenance in Carolina Forest. Check the dates out at our website. Also looking for financial help to pay for supplies to maintain medians and continue our planting project. Checks can be mailed to Beautify Carolina Forest, at the above address.
BIKINI BEACH CAT RESCUE
PO Box 15664, Surfside Beach, 29587
www.bikinibeachcatrescue.org or karenjmc@sccoast.net or (843)655-7881
Our most important need is for financial donations to help people pay for the cost of spay/neuter surgeries for their cats and kittens. We also need gift cards and bags of cat and kitten food. We need people to feed feral cat colonies, help with fundraising, and help with feral cat colonies.
CANINE ANGELS SERVICE DOGS
www.CanineAngelsServiceDogs.org or jan@CanineAngelsServiceDogs.org or (904)806-9751
We rescue dogs from local shelters and train them to serve disabled veterans and first responders right here in our community. Our dogs need sponsors for their medical care and training. We can use gift cards for Wal-Mart, Petco, PetSmart or Amazon.com for dog food and equipment. We are also seeking discounted offset printing, a DSLR camera and video equipment. Tax-deductible donations will be gratefully accepted at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/CanineAngelsServiceDogs
C.A.R. FURRGOTTEN KITTIES
130 Erskine Drive, Conway, SC 29526
eaglerank@hotmail.com or (843)902-6804
Our wish list needs are canned and dry cat food and monetary donations to pay for spays and neuters.
COAST RTA COATS 4 KIDS PROGRAM
1418 Third Avenue, Conway, SC 29526
www.ridecoastrta.com or ehill@coastrta.com or (843)488-0865
Our wish list needs are donations of new and gently used coats, sweaters, blankets and other items to assist in keeping children and adults warm during the winter months. In the past, Coast RTA has distributed more than 1,500 items to those in need during the holiday season.
For a listing of drop-off locations, click on the Coats for Kids Coat Drive link in the “about us” section of the above website. Last day of program is November 29. Collected items will be distributed Noon – 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, at the above address.
COMMUNITY KITCHEN OF MYRTLE BEACH
1411 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.communitykitchenmb.org or communitykitchenofmb@gmail.com or (843)444-9383
Our wish list needs are – Food Items: Grits (5-pound bags preferred). pancake syrup (sugar & sugar Free), breakfast juices, orange juice, white country style peppered gravy mix or sausage gravy (large #10 cans),spaghetti sauce (large), salad dressing, diced tomatoes, canned fruit: mixed fruit & peaches, saltine crackers, chicken & beef broth, powdered coffee creamer, seasoning: Italian, paprika, garlic salt, salt (25-pound bags, black pepper, sugar (10-and- 25-pound bags), sugar (individual packets) and artificial sweetener (Sweet n’ Low, Splenda or equivalent). Kitchen Products: Metal kitchen forks and spoons, Ziploc sandwich bags and Ziploc snack bags.
CURRENT TRANSITIONS
290 S.C. 90 E., Little River, SC 29566,
www.currenttransitions.org or ldtrost@gmail.com or (661)301-1392
Our wish list needs are donations of supplies-office & home, art materials, etc. And are in desperate need of a "newer" transport vehicle-preferably with wheel chair access. Located in Little River, providing adult day services to persons 18+ with cognitive and global disabilities.
FACES AND VOICES OF RECOVERY
9250 U.S. 17 Bypass, Frontage Rd. Murrells Inlet, SC 29575
www.favorgs.org or susanscreek@gmail.com or (843)353-1992
Wish list items for new facility are 2 large screen televisions for power point classrooms, refrigerator and large copy machine.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER
1530 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC 29440
www.fjcgeorgetown.org or (843)546-3926
Wish list needs: We work on the empowerment model and give gift cards when possible. Moms can shop for their children and the hard-to- buy-for teens love shopping. Also, it avoids size and style mishaps. Moms: Gift Certificates for self-care - manicure/pedicure, dinner, movie, hair salon etc. Body spray, body butter, soft aloe socks, pajama shirt gowns. Boys: Action figures (hot ticket items), outdoor play equipment (t-ball, bikes, basketball, football, etc.), craft kit. Girls: Crazy socks, Bandalooms, outdoor play equipment, small animal figures with fence, stable extras, craft kit.
FAMILY OUTREACH OF HORRY COUNTY
1836 Lone Star St., Unit 4, Conway, SC 29526 / Mailing Address: PO Box 2057, Conway SC 29528
Susan@Family-Outreach.org or (843)234-2350
Our wish list needs are monetary donations, baby wipes, baby wash, baby lotion/cream, diaper rash lotion, baby bottles (4oz and 8oz), baby rattles, teething rings/teethers, infant bulb syringes, infant thermometers, pacifiers, crib sheets, receiving blankets, infant and toddler socks, coats (infant and toddler to size 5) infant nail clippers. Family Outreach is a non-profit that offers assistance to families in need with diapers and baby supplies. We also offer programs for young parents-teens and up to age 24.
FOSTERING HOPE
909 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29526
www.fosteringhopeinc.com or (843)254-8168
Our wish list needs for Christmas include sponsors for children's wish lists, batteries for toys, gift cards for teens, and winter coats. Items we always are in need of are new sneakers, socks, and underwear. We accept gently loved clothing and other items for infants through teens throughout the year. Fostering Hope provides for the children in our local foster care system as well as other children in crisis situations.
FRIENDS OF THE CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY
2250 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
(843)742-5994
Our wish list items include volunteers to work in our used book store and help in the library. We also accept used books and audio materials like VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs, and audio books which we resell and use the money to support the library with its programs and in-house needs.
GOOD FRIENDS OF GEORGETOWN COUNTY
PO Box 667, Pawleys Island, SC 29585
(843) 235-9878
Our wish list needs are for tax-deductible donations in any amount to support our outreach. The women of Good Friends lend a hand to hardworking individuals and families who struggle to make ends meet because of unanticipated crisis. 100% of donations to Good Friends are used for an urgent human need: rent, utility bills, or food during unpaid sick leave, childcare or transportation to appointments during chemotherapy or while recovering from serious illnesses, replacement of appliances after flooding, among others. Recipients are screened and selected, and monies are distributed through the Department of Social Services.
HELPING HAND OF MYRTLE BEACH
P.O. Box 2886 or 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.helpinghandofmyrtlebeach.com or helpinghandofmb@sc.rr.com or (843)448-8451
Our wish list is individual packets or small boxes of cereal, oatmeal, and grits, small bags of rice, size 5 or 6 diapers, razors, deodorant, copy paper, business envelopes, black/blue/red gel pens, paper clips, Post-its, scotch tape, black sharpies, HP Ink 61 & 62, paper towels, kitchen-size trash bags, plastic forks/spoons.
HELP4KIDS/BACKPACK BUDDIES
2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
https://help4kidssc.org or info@help4kidssc.com or (843)651-4310
We need the following for school aged children: Bunk Beds, Twin Beds, blankets, sleeping bags, pajamas, socks, underwear, hoodies, hats, gloves, hygiene items, and warm clothing.
KEEP OUR PETS FOOD BANK
4764 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
www.keepourpetsfoodbank.org or keepourpetsfoodbank@yahoo.com or (843)651-0778
Our wish list needs are dry cat/dog food, wet cat/dog food, cat/dog treats, kitten/puppy formula, cat litter, dog/cat leashes, collars, beds and crates, dog/cat toys, pet shampoo, nail trimmers, grocery bags (half-gallon and gallon), printer paper and packaging tape.
KIND KEEPER ANIMAL RESCUE
1500 LD Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
www.kindkeeper.org or kindkeeper@yahoo.com or (843)855-1398
Our wish list needs are volunteers for kennel clean up, dog walking, cat socializing, office help, and event helpers. Donations needed are cleaning supplies, cat litter, canned dog and cat food, treats and more. View complete list on website.
MEALS ON WHEELS OF HORRY COUNTY
www.mowhc.org or (843)970-2330
Our wish list needs are drivers to deliver meals to those in need in the greater Grand Strand area. Please call, if you have an hour and a half one day per week to help.
MYRTLE BEACH CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
http://mbcpaaa.weebly.com or mbcpaaa@gmail.com or (843)282-1601
The MBCPAAA's annual Thanksgiving Day meals and Christmas Day meals for the MBPD Law Enforcement and support personnel working is a way for individuals and businesses in the community to show kindness and support, not just for the holidays, but for every day. To provide these meals, we are asking for food items, monetary donations, or gift cards. We provide two meals each day and feed up to 120 officers and support personnel on duty within the various divisions and shifts. See website for details.
NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR (“N2N”)
921 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.gracefullyaging.org or karenq@gracefullyaging.org or (843)839-0702
Our “wish” is that many more of you will sign up to volunteer. Neighbor to Neighbor is always looking for friends like you who can drive homebound seniors and disabled adults to appointments, work the front desk matching up these rides, serve on a committee, and/or staff an event.
NORTH STRAND HELPING HAND
2510 Long Bay Road, Longs, SC 29586
http://www.northstrandhelpinghand.org or (843)399-0862
Our wish list needs include wall-mounted hand towel dispensers (cylindrical) for rest rooms, dolly (2- or 4-wheels), filing cabinet (4-drawer), white magnetic board (3 ft. x 4 ft.) black sharpies, Post-It Notes, blankets, sheets, towels, baby wipes, and monetary donations to help with client needs. Volunteers are always appreciated. Holiday needs are instant potatoes, canned pumpkin for pies, gravy packets, box stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned yams and small packages of rice.
NORTH STRAND HOUSING SHELTER
PO Box 529, North Myrtle Beach, 29597 / 2335 S.C. 9 W., Longs, SC 29568
www.northstrandhousingshelter.org or (843)756-9488
Wish list needs are: Volunteers – answer shelter hotline forward to volunteer’s phone, drivers to transport shelter guests in our van, pick-up and delivery (furniture, food, etc.). Gift cards (Lowes, Walmart, gas cards), dishwashing liquid, HE laundry detergent, bleach, air freshener, all-purpose cleaner, white vinegar, garbage bags (36-gallon and 13-gallon), paper towels, paper plates, plastic cutlery, sugar, creamer, coffee and tea. Items may be dropped off at Mattress Direct located in the Gator Hole Plaza of North Myrtle Beach, next door to Petco.
PEE DEE COMMUNITY PROJECT
324 Trinity Road, Hemingway, SC 29554
(843)527-5068
To ensure all students in the Pee Dee Community are educated, we submit the following wish list: Copy paper, mind stimulating toys & games, laptops or funds to ensure our after-school program, swim program and reading comprehension program continue helping our students be the best they can be.
QUILTS OF VALOR
105 Deer Tree Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
jwobb@aol.com or (843)902-7584
The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, area representatives for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, are accepting monetary donations or 100% cotton fabric in patriotic colors [red, white, blue, gold and maroon] and 80/20 batting for quilts to comfort all servicemembers and veterans who have been touched by war. One quilt can cost between $240-$400 to complete.
RAPE CRISIS CENTER
P.O. Box 613, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578
www.victimtosurvivor.org or kelli@victimtosurvivor.org or (843)448-3180
Wish list needs are sponsors, donors and teams for the Golf Tournament for Survivors, an annual fundraising event for the Rape Crisis Center. Event date is February 3 at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
SAINT FRANCES ANIMAL CENTER
125 N. Ridge St., Georgetown, SC 29440
www.sfanimals.org or (843)546-0780
Our wish list needs are cat toys (non-fabric), Kong dog toys and Nylabones, dog crates (large and extra-large), cat litter (non-clumping), kennels for transporting dogs and dog houses, dog collars (preferably nylon control type), leashes, pet food, paper towels, garbage bags, toilet paper, bleach, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies (no aerosol sprays), water hoses and sprayers, mop heads, squeegees, brooms, box fans, and small plastic swimming pools.
SAV-R-CATS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
1117 Dick Pond Road, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
www.sav-r-cats.com or savrcats@usa.com or (843)742-1225
Our wish list includes dry and wet cat food, toys, farms and barns to relocate kitties, humane traps in order to trap cats/kittens for spay/neuter/vaccinations, gift cards and monetary donations. We also need volunteers for adoption events, drivers, foster homes, caretakers for cat colony and to help with trapping. Donations may be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
SEA HAVEN SHELTER HOME
P O Box 600, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597 / 280 Hwy. 57 South, Little River, SC 29566
www.seahaveninc.com or shandala@sccoast.net or (843)399-9025
Our wish list needs are gift cards for movies, activities, restaurants and grocery stores, vacuum, laundry detergent, Clorox, wash cloths, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, toilet paper, paper towels, ladies underwear (size 5 to 10) socks, hoodies, jackets, men's boxers (size S to 3X), socks, pants, jeans, backpacks, and more.
SEA HAVEN TRANSITIONAL LIVING PROGAM
307 A Hwy 15, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.seahaveninc.com or melindal@sccoast.net or (843)213-1133
Our wish list needs are monetary donations, new and gently used bicycles, fast-food gift certificates, gift certificates to area attractions, underwear (boxers/panties). Ponchos, towels, wash cloths, toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags (13-gallon and 45-gallon), laundry detergent, dryer sheets, new or gently used shoes/sneakers, backpacks, gift cards (Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wal-Mart, Office Depot), copy paper, bug spray and sunblock, body wash (male and female), poster board, paints and brushes, stencils, spray paint and plastic spoons and forks.
TARA HALL HOME FOR BOYS
PO Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442 843-546- 3000
www.tarahall.org or tarahall07@yahoo.com or (843)546-3000
Our wish list needs are pajamas, briefs, socks and belts in a variety of sizes – and gift cards for the boys in care are always appreciated.
TEAM FIRST BOOK-HORRY COUNTY
mmcilrea@coastal.edu or (843)349-2728
Our wish list needs are money for the purchase of new books or donated items that may be used for fundraising events (e.g. gift certificates, goods or services, themed baskets). Additionally, we are wishing to expand our board of volunteers. Volunteers should check us out on Facebook (Team First Book-Horry Co.)
THE BARNABAS HORSE FOUNDATION
www.barnabashorse.org or suem@BarnabasHorse.org or (843)241-3331
Our wish list needs are a covered riding arena, Kawasaki Mule, 16-by- 30 concrete pad, fertilizer for 15 acres of pasture, rye seed for 15 acres of pasture, arena lights, pipe panel stalls, pine shavings for bedding, pine pelleted bedding, 40 privacy trees, Extinguish Plus Fire Ant pesticide (25 lb. bag). Tractor Supply gift cards, Home Depot gift cards, Valley Vet gift cards, Office Depot gift cards, cases of water for our volunteers, Keurig K cups for our volunteers, projector and screen for PowerPoint presentations, children's washable paint, sponges (all shapes and sizes), a sponsor for each horse and donkey, corporate sponsors for Barnabas, and volunteers.
THE GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY
3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com or grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com or (843)918-4910
Our wish list needs are Science Diet Adult dog food, Science Diet small bites puppy food, Science Diet adult cat food and Science Diet, Fancy Feast/Authority canned kitten food, Friskies Pate canned cat food, Pedigree canned dog food, non-clumping cat litter, paper towels, bleach, HE laundry detergent, newspaper, small plastic litter boxes, towels/blankets/pet beds, garbage bags (55 gal.), dog and cat toys, copy paper, paper plates and napkins.
THE LAKES AT LITCHFIELD
120 Lakes at Litchfield Drive, Pawleys Island, 29585
www.lakes-litchfield.com or (843)235-2402
Our wish list needs are volunteers to provide entertainment for our residents. No matter what your talent may be – singing, playing a musical instrument, dance groups, craft classes, educational lectures, etc. Flowers – cut flowers or plants for our resident run garden. All donations are appreciated.
THE S.C. YOUTH ADVOCATE PROGRAM
148 Elk Drive, Unit 4, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
kelly@scyap.com or (843)238-9691
Help make this a special Christmas for local therapeutic foster children in the area. We need the help of the community. Donations can be gift cards, monetary donations, gifts, new bicycles, or you can call for a child’s Wish List. You can shop, or we will gladly do the shopping. We will pick up or you can deliver to our office.
THE SALVATION ARMY OF HORRY COUNTY
902 4th Ave, Conway, SC 29526 / Donations: P.O. Box 500, Conway, SC 29528
www.tsahorry.org or (843)488-2769
Our wish list needs are new, unwrapped toys for the Angel Tree program, volunteers for administration, bell ringers, toy shop and family stores. Food for the pantry, media partner to advertise The Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores, games for Boys/Girls After-School program; gift certificates and/or tickets to holiday events for volunteers and clients, office and janitorial supplies and monetary donations.
THE SHEPHERD’S TABLE
1412-A Gamecock Avenue, Conway, SC 29526 / Donations: PO Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528
www.shepherdstable.com or tshepherdstable@sccoast.net or (843)488-3663
Current needs are items for the Christmas meal: 16-lb. turkeys, stuffing, large size cans of veggies, instant potatoes, large cans of mixed fruit. We have an ongoing need for large cans of veggies and fruit, paper towels, dish detergent, Pine Sol, toilet paper and bleach. Additional wish list is items for weekend traveler packs, such as protein bars, Vienna sausages, potted meat, beanie weenies, peanut butter, chips, crackers, bottled water and juice. Hygiene items needed are toothpaste, toothbrush, bars of soap, shampoo, and other personal items. Please mail monetary donations to the above post office box.
WACCAMAW ANIMAL RESCUE MISSION
P. O. Box 1764, Conway, SC 29528
www.warmfarms.org or warm@sccoast.net or (843)347-6583
Our wish list needs are vinegar (gallon jugs), Odoban (gallon jugs), garbage/leaf bags (50 gal. or larger), poop scoopers (large capacity with solid pusher rather than rake), gift certificates (Conway Feed, Grainger Bros. Feed, Chadbourn Feed or Animal Hospital of North Myrtle Beach), pine shavings, mineral holders (available at feed stores), large square trash cans with wheels, five-gallon “food grade” plastic buckets with lids, baby scales, digital baby thermometers, flea combs, and select animal food products listed on website.
WHISKERS ANIMAL RESCUE AND SANCTUARY
www.warssc.org or daren@warssc.org or (843)455-6199
Our wish list includes committee members for legal [501(c)3 issues], marketing and fundraising, accounting/tax, business advice and/or mentorship – volunteers for foster homes, animal socialization, adoption counselors and sanctuary clean-up/maintenance. The following supplies are greatly appreciated: Friskies wet cat food, Friskies Surf and Turf dry cat food, gift cards [Sam’s Club, Costco, PetSense, Petsmart or Walmart), cat litter, eco-friendly cleaning supplies, wet dog food, cash donations for an autoclave, stainless steel cages for surgery site – and a building of at least 2000 square feet that has a back yard to walk dogs and room to build a dog kennel.
Comments