Coroner releases identities of two men who died in crash near Cherry Grove

The identities of two men who died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision near Cherry Grove on Friday night have been released.
Bradley Sessoms, 44, and Michael Landreth, 30, both from Bladen County, N.C., died in the crash, according to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate the wreck, according to the release.
Rescue crews on Friday night found a single vehicle overturned on its side in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and the Sea Mountain Highway overpass.
Never miss a local story.
Officials say two people were ejected from the vehicle and another person was partially pinned underneath it.
Chainsaws were used to clear a path to the vehicle in order to get rescue equipment in, a Facebook post from the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says.
The person who was trapped underneath the car was reportedly taken to the hospital, and the two ejected from the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, the Facebook post states.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments