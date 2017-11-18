Cherry Grove crash leaves 2 dead, 1 partially pinned under car

Two people were killed and one person was partially pinned under a vehicle in a one-vehicle crash near Cherry Grove Friday night.
Multiple crews responded to the area of the Cherry Grove exit on Highway 17 North shortly after 11 p.m., according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials.
Update from MVA: Per Batt Chief on scene, 2 fatalities on scene and 1 transported to ER. N/B lanes of Hwy 17 will be closed for extended time. pic.twitter.com/G1UnwfcHzS— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) November 18, 2017
Rescue crews found a single vehicle overturned on its side in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and the Sea Mountain Highway overpass.
Officials say two people were ejected from the vehicle and another person was partially pinned underneath it.
Chain saws were used to clear a path to the vehicle in order to get rescue equipment in, a Facebook post from the fire station says.
The person that was trapped underneath the car was reportedly taken to the hospital, and the two ejected from the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, the Facebook post states.
The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol provided multiple aid to North Myrtle Beach Fire.
