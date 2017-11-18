Rescue crews found a single vehicle overturned on its side off the roadway in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and Sea Mountain Highway.
Rescue crews found a single vehicle overturned on its side off the roadway in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and Sea Mountain Highway. Courtesy North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page

Cherry Grove crash leaves 2 dead, 1 partially pinned under car

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 18, 2017 03:23 AM

Two people were killed and one person was partially pinned under a vehicle in a one-vehicle crash near Cherry Grove Friday night.

Multiple crews responded to the area of the Cherry Grove exit on Highway 17 North shortly after 11 p.m., according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials.

Rescue crews found a single vehicle overturned on its side in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and the Sea Mountain Highway overpass.

Officials say two people were ejected from the vehicle and another person was partially pinned underneath it.

Chain saws were used to clear a path to the vehicle in order to get rescue equipment in, a Facebook post from the fire station says.

The person that was trapped underneath the car was reportedly taken to the hospital, and the two ejected from the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, the Facebook post states.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol provided multiple aid to North Myrtle Beach Fire.

Check back for details as more information becomes available.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

