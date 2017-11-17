Rossi’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Galleria shopping center.
Local

Popular Italian restaurant in Myrtle Beach shuts doors, prepares for move to new spot

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 17, 2017 11:19 PM

A popular Myrtle Beach restaurant has closed its doors as it prepares to move to a new location.

Rossi’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Galleria shopping center, has posted a sign that says it’s moving in front of it’s door, with further details included in a note on the door.

The sign displayed as you walk up to the restaurant reads: “We’re moving to 7753 N. Kings Highway Northwood Plaza. See you this spring.”

The second sign, posted on the door of the restaurant, offers insight as to why it’s moving. It reads: “Due to a selfish landlord, after 31 years of tenancy we have had to part ways. We will be open soon in a better location with professional management. [More] will be announced in days to come. See you in April better [than] before. We love all of you and will miss you. [Until] then, Merry Christmas. See you soon.”

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

