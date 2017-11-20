Is Carolina Forest traffic truly awful? Here are the actual traffic counts

More Videos 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city Pause 0:59 Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard 1:04 Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway 1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 1:33 Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:34 Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:46 Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:47 Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com