More Videos

How Carolina Forest could become a city 1:18

How Carolina Forest could become a city

Pause
Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard 0:59

Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard

Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway 1:04

Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway

Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 1:16

Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 1:34

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach 1:46

Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

  • Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard

    View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Is Carolina Forest traffic truly awful? Here are the actual traffic counts

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 20, 2017 07:00 AM

Locals residents say the traffic in Carolina Forest Boulevard is unbearable and want the county council to block future housing developments until road infrastructure needs are addressed.

Traffic studies back up some of those complaints, showing that traffic has nearly doubled near River Oaks Drive since 2007, from 8,700 daily trips to 15,400 trips in 2015.

Congestion also thickens around the commercial areas near Postal Way. But those numbers have barely budged since 2008 when the count was 24,000.

The studies also back complaints that traffic grows significantly during the school year when parents shuttle children to classes – about 20,000 daily trips around the Carolina Forest Elementary School.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, recent studies show that the traffic count between River Oaks and Turnberry Park is around 15,000 a day.

County officials say that Carolina Forest is a heavily traveled road, but note that it’s not even at capacity. The Carolina Forest development plan allows for an additional 3,500 homes to be constructed in the community that nears a population of 33,000.

“That just states the need that our planning commission and the county council needs to put a freeze or a slowing down of any more rezoning implications, because there’s already approvals out there to do that many more homes, which the roadways and the infrastructure can’t support,” said Carol vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association.

The association released a survey of local residents last week that shows infrastructure and public safety are their top concerns.

“It creates a quality of life and a safety issue,” vanSickler said. “More traffic, more accidents. How many times have we seen accidents at the Postal Way intersection?”

County councilmen say they can’t stop development that was part of the original plan 20 years ago when Carolina Forest construction began, but they will take a closer look at rezoning requests for residential areas outside of that development area that feeds into forest roads.

“I think their argument is valid, especially when you look at combining road construction with (housing) construction at the same time, it just doubles more trucks in the same area,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council chairman.

To try and minimize traffic congestion while Carolina Forest is widened and Postal Way extended, Lazarus said they will consider rezoning from commercial to residential on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re listening to the residents, their voices have been heard,” Lazarus said. “They came out in numbers, and I think the council, especially the representatives from those areas, are listening.”

Lazarus was referring to a proposed rezoning request from commercial to residential for property that aligns the Postal Way road extension. Carolina Forest residents turned out in force to object to the request.

That rezoning has been rejected by the county planning commission. The issue went to council earlier this month but the developers asked that it be pulled from the agenda.

A more recent traffic count along Carolina Forest Boulevard is currently underway by county officials, who will use it to design the road widening project set to begin in one year.

Traffic counts by the S.C. Transportation Department show the heaviest traveled state road in Horry County is restaurant row on Highway 17 to Lake Arrowhead Road, which saw 55,100 daily trips recorded in 2016.

Although U.S. Highway 501 is a constant complaint of congestion for commuters, state officials counted 46,200 cars there in 2016 from S.C. Highway 544 to S.C. Highway 31.

Date

Location

Average daily traffic volume

March 2015

River Oaks

15,400

March 2015

Turnberry Park

15,000

February 2015

Walker Woods

16,500

November 2013

Postal Way

25,100

October 2013

North of Carolina Forest Elementary

20,600

October 2013

Turnberry Park

15,000

October 2013

Waterbridge

14,900

January 2010

Turnberry Park

12,500

January 2010

Waterbridge

11,100

March-April 2008

Postal Way

24,000

April 2008

Gateway Drive

20,700

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How Carolina Forest could become a city 1:18

How Carolina Forest could become a city

Pause
Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard 0:59

Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard

Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway 1:04

Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway

Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 1:16

Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 1:34

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach 1:46

Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

  • How Carolina Forest could become a city

    Carolina Forest could incorporate into its own city with a petition to South Carolina and a referendum.

How Carolina Forest could become a city

View More Video