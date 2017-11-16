Horry County Fire-Rescue crews are assisting Loris Fire at a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and three injured near a fuel pump on U.S. Highway 701.
One person killed, three others injured in multi-car crash involving fuel pump

By Emily Weaver And Michaela Broyles

November 16, 2017 05:12 PM

One person was killed and three were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel pump in Loris Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported they were assisting Loris Fire at the scene at 2245 S. Highway 701 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple patients were reported with the collision, according to a tweet by HCFR.

Mark Nugent, spokesman for HCFR, says that three cars were involved in the collision. One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and two others were treated for minor injuries, Nugent said in a later tweet.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Check back for more information on this breaking news story.

