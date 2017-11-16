One person killed, three others injured in multi-car crash involving fuel pump

One person was killed and three were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel pump in Loris Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue reported they were assisting Loris Fire at the scene at 2245 S. Highway 701 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple patients were reported with the collision, according to a tweet by HCFR.
Mark Nugent, spokesman for HCFR, says that three cars were involved in the collision. One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and two others were treated for minor injuries, Nugent said in a later tweet.
Never miss a local story.
@hcfirerescue assisting Loris Fire at 2245 S HWY 701 with a multi-vehicle MVA, into a Fuel Pump. Reported as multiple patients. Addn when available— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 16, 2017
@hcfirerescue UPDATE on MVA at 2245 S HWY 701. Three vehicles involved. 1 fatality, 1 patient transported in critical condition, 2 patients treated for minor injuries. Still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/4PhSxNsonm— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 16, 2017
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Check back for more information on this breaking news story.
Comments