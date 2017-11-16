Here’s the first look at new shops, restaurant and condos planned for Ocean Boulevard

The conceptual plans for the Gateway Galleria at 700 North Ocean Boulevard were revealed to Myrtle Beach officials on Thursday who gave the architectural renderings an initial thumps up.
“It looks quite elegant,” said Larry Bragg, chairman of the Community Appearance Board. “It’s nice to see a bit of glamor on that site.”
Until several weeks ago, that was the location of the Shark Attack Adventure Golf attraction that delighted tourists with its animatronic shark show among 36 holes of miniature golf.
The property was sold to Joshua Laniado, who is planning to construct a four-story mixed-use building with vacation rentals on the top three stories, and a commercial area with a restaurant and small shops on the first floor.
The ocean-front building will have direct access to the boardwalk, a private pool and exercise room.
“It’s very eclectic and a little bit retro,” said Tom Miller with Miller Design Services who presented the plans.
Miller said several business are “lined up” to locate there, but that those businesses still wish to remain anonymous.
The Gateway Galleria will be similar to the Beach Club under development at the former location of Banditos on the boardwalk. That three-story building will include BurgerFi, Tin Roof, Papa’s Raw Bar and a convenience store selling beach essentials on the first floor.
