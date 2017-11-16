More Videos

Local

Topgolf gets the green light to open facility in Myrtle Beach

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 16, 2017 03:35 PM

The Topgolf sports entertainment venue planned near Broadway at the Beach received final approval Thursday to begin construction.

The sports complex that is part driving range and part nightclub has been successful in other markets. The closest venue is Charlotte, North Carolina.

Topgolf facilities have advertised for hundreds of jobs in single markets, so it has the potential to be a job boom for the Grand Strand.

The final review for facade revisions was approved Thursday by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board after a few adjustments were made to the exterior appearance.

A representative who presented the plans declined to answer any questions about a future groundbreaking, or opening date.

The 53,000 square foot facility will be located at Robert M. Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North. It will consist of 72 bays as well as a restaurant.

Topgolf has 30 venues across the United States and three in the United Kingdom.

