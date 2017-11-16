Pawleys Island foundation gives out $250,000 in grants

The Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation of Pawleys Island has awarded $250,000 in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations serving Georgetown County.
"Grants for the common good" are made by Bunnelle on a competitive basis. The next cycle begins Dec. 1, in the foundation's mission area of "Encouraging Positive Youth Development."
The awards made in October were in three Bunnelle mission areas.
"Meeting Basic Human Needs" grants of $20,000 are to Black River United Way for housing repair; Georgetown County Water & Sewer District for clean water in small communities; Martha's House, a residential facility for formerly incarcerated women. Georgetown County Diabetes CORE Group received $15,000 for its treatment and prevention program; American Red Cross $13,000 for disaster preparedness; Lowcountry Food Bank, $12,000 for fighting childhood hunger in Georgetown County.
Never miss a local story.
Other $20,000 grants for "Promoting Economic Vitality" are to 5th Innovation Group for its Georgetown businesses financial readiness project and St. Cyprian Church Outreach Center for a program that assists low income families with financial literacy; Amazing Journey, Inc., received $9,000 to add automotive body repair training in the Sheriff's Reentry Program.
Three $20,000 grants for "Preserving the Environment" are to Avian Conservation Center for its protection and preservation program; Huntington Beach State Park for Nature Center's educational exhibits; Pee Dee Land Trust, for conservation outreach to Georgetown landowners. Grants of $16,872 are to American Rivers for its Waccamaw River Blue Trail Project and clean water initiative; The Nature Conservancy for a Pee Dee River clean water study.
Coastal Carolina University's School of Coastal and Marine Systems Science received a $7,256 grant for fellowships to Georgetown County students.
Amanda Young, grants and program manager for Bunnelle, may be contacted online ayoung@bunnelle.org
Comments