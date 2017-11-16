Autistic children will get a private mall shopping experience and visit with Santa at Coastal Grand Mall.
Autistic children will get a private mall shopping experience and visit with Santa at Coastal Grand Mall.

Mall to close for special shopping, Santa meeting for autistic children

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 16, 2017 10:24 AM

Families with autistic children will get the Coastal Grand Mall all to themselves on Dec. 3 in a calm, low-sensory atmosphere designed for their special needs to enjoy a Christmas shopping event.

From 9 a.m. through 11 a.m., families can shop in 40 stores and get keepsake memories when they pose with Santa Claus for photographs.

“We hope this event will bring smiles and holiday magic for many families who would not otherwise have the opportunity to shop and visit with Santa this season,” said Tori Dean, Coastal Grand Mall marketing director.

Sensory triggers such as music and lights will be muted, and mall traffic will be greatly reduced. Children will get numbered tickets upon arrival to visit with Santa, so less time is spent waiting in line.

The event is sponsored by the mall and Autism Speaks, Champion Autism Network, Cherry Hill Programs, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

