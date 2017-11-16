Holiday shoppers at an Old Navy store.
These stores will open Thanksgiving for early Christmas shopping.

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 16, 2017 09:49 AM

Both Tanger Outlets in the Grand Strand area are getting a head start on Black Friday shopping by opening Thanksgiving Day.

The after-Thanksgiving dinner shopping begins at 6 p.m. at the outlets on Highway 17 Bypass and U.S. Highway 501. Those stores will remain open until 10 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve been opening our stores early on Thanksgiving Day in recent years, and our customers have responded positively to it,” said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

“Shopping on Thanksgiving night has become a tradition for many families, and we enjoy giving our guests a leg-up on their holiday shopping,” Tanger said.

Christmas carolers will also be making their way around the plaza, serenading shoppers to get spread the holiday spirit.

