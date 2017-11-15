Carolina Forest could incorporate: residents could act as soon as January

Could Carolina Forest incorporate as its own city?
A study released Wednesday by the Carolina Forest Civic Association says it could.
The study took into consideration an issues survey open to residents in the Carolina Forest-area zip code as well as a “pragmatic” financial analysis using the most “conservative” estimates, said CCU graduate student Fred Crosby, who led the study.
The study shows incorporation and increased political action as the two most viable options for the region’s future.
According to the survey used in the study, a slight majority of respondents did not favor incorporation, citing high taxes.
But the option to incorporate could be done without an increase in out-of-pocket taxes, according to the study. In addition, the study says, state law caps property tax millage increases at 1.26 percent.
Civic association officials say property taxes will not increase because taxes levied by the potential city would be taken from those already levied by Horry County, meaning citizens would not be taxed doubly.
A special tax district, in which a small tax is levied to support some government function, was not sufficient because state law prohibits tax district monies from being used to address the community’s biggest needs such as roads and public safety needs.
The resident survey used in the study found that roads and traffic was the most important issue to Carolina Forest residents, with public safety and planning also seen as important needs.
Other options of doing nothing would not address the community’s needs, and annexation by a nearby city would not be possible, according to the study.
Almost 70 percent of survey respondents did not see inaction as an option.
Carolina Forest Civic Association President Carol vanSickler said that residents could begin deciding which direction to take as soon as January.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments