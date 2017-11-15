Surfside Beach man dies after fall

A man was killed Wednesday after falling from a tree on a Socastee property.
Dew Willard Small, 39, of Surfside Beach was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a prepared statement courtesy of Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
“Today at approximately (3:15 p.m.) Dew William Small fell from a tree he was attempting to remove from the yard of a home in the Socastee area,” she said.
Willard added Small succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments