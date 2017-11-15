Here are the stores that offer the best Black Friday discounts

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is right around the corner, and an estimated 164 million Americans are planning to shop during Thanksgiving weekend — all scrambling to find the best deals.
So, where can you find the best Black Friday discounts?
A recent analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub answers that question — and ranks 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans.
Here’s a look at the stores WalletHub listed that offer the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.”
Best stores for Black Friday
Name of Retailer (* means located in Horry County)
2017 Average Percent Discount by Retailer
Kohl’s*
66.3%
JCPenney*
66.3%
Belk*
62.8%
Stage
60.8%
Shopko
55.9%
Bealls Florida
52.8%
Sears*
50.1%
Macy's
45.6%
Fred Meyer
43.9%
AAFES
37.3%
Amazon
36.8%
Target*
36.2%
Kmart*
35.8%
Dick's Sporting Goods*
35.1%
Office Depot and OfficeMax*
34.5%
Walmart*
34.2%
HP
34.0%
Samsung
34.0%
Dollar General*
33.5%
Lowe's*
33.0%
True Value
32.8%
Meijer
32.4%
Staples
32.3%
BJ's
32.1%
Guitar Center
30.0%
Best Buy*
30.0%
Microsoft
29.6%
Dell Home
29.3%
Newegg
28.3%
Big Lots*
24.1%
Cabela's
23.8%
Harbor Freight
22.5%
Costco*
21.9%
Ace Hardware*
21.5%
Bass Pro Shops*
20.8%
In order to determine the retailers that offer the best bargains, WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans and calculated the average discount that each retailer plans to offer, the analysis states.
To see the full analysis, click here.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
