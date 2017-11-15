File photo -
Here are the stores that offer the best Black Friday discounts

By Michaela Broyles

November 15, 2017 4:55 PM

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is right around the corner, and an estimated 164 million Americans are planning to shop during Thanksgiving weekend — all scrambling to find the best deals.

So, where can you find the best Black Friday discounts?

A recent analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub answers that question — and ranks 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans.

Here’s a look at the stores WalletHub listed that offer the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.”

Best stores for Black Friday

Name of Retailer (* means located in Horry County)

2017 Average Percent Discount by Retailer

Kohl’s*

66.3%

JCPenney*

66.3%

Belk*

62.8%

Stage

60.8%

Shopko

55.9%

Bealls Florida

52.8%

Sears*

50.1%

Macy's

45.6%

Fred Meyer

43.9%

AAFES

37.3%

Amazon

36.8%

Target*

36.2%

Kmart*

35.8%

Dick's Sporting Goods*

35.1%

Office Depot and OfficeMax*

34.5%

Walmart*

34.2%

HP

34.0%

Samsung

34.0%

Dollar General*

33.5%

Lowe's*

33.0%

True Value

32.8%

Meijer

32.4%

Staples

32.3%

BJ's

32.1%

Guitar Center

30.0%

Best Buy*

30.0%

Microsoft

29.6%

Dell Home

29.3%

Newegg

28.3%

Big Lots*

24.1%

Cabela's

23.8%

Harbor Freight

22.5%

Costco*

21.9%

Ace Hardware*

21.5%

Bass Pro Shops*

20.8%

In order to determine the retailers that offer the best bargains, WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans and calculated the average discount that each retailer plans to offer, the analysis states.

To see the full analysis, click here.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

