It could get easier to get part of county council’s $240k recreation funds

A proposed ordinance could make it easier to get a piece of their $240,000 recreation funds.
The first reading of an ordinance passed Tuesday changes the name of the recreation funds to Community Benefit Fund, and expands the number of uses for the money. It also mandates that councilmen give only to other governmental agencies or nonprofits.
That means if you or someone you know works for a non-profit or government agency, the proposed ordinance would make it easier for you to get your cut of county funds.
The proposed ordinance allows councilmen to spend their funds on “furthering the social welfare; protecting public health; promoting education; developing youth and children; supporting senior citizen needs; enhancing public safety; supporting parks, recreation and leisure; or other community needs.”
Under the existing ordinance, funds are only supposed to be spent on “community recreation purposes,” defined as “community sports or leisure activities.”
But as The Sun News first reported in May, some of those funds were actually spent on food, t-shirts, and a ballet performance.
Now, the council is moving to expand the number of uses for the money.
Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said “community benefit” was a more appropriate name for the fund, given that the money comes out of the general fund.
“My preference would be ‘Let’s get rid of it and just put the money back in the general fund,’” Lazarus said. “I think arbitrarily having $240,000 of the taxpayer’s money just doled out under each council member’s wishes, I don’t think is the way we should do.”
Councilman Tyler Servant also said the fund should be eliminated.
“I think the ordinance tonight, all that does by changing the name just broadens the scope and allows for more possibilities on where this money can be spent,” Servant said. “I think this money should be spent on core government functions like public safety and infrastructure.”
The ordinance will still have to pass three readings before becoming effective.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments