Parent files complaint after child told to stand during Pledge of Allegiance

A South Carolina parent filed a complaint with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office alleging their child was told to stand at a Summerville middle school during the Pledge of Allegiance, WBTV reports.
About two weeks ago at Cane Bay Middle School, a BCSO deputy, who was acting as a fill-in school resource officer, told a student to stand after the student knelt down during the pledge, Chief Deputy Mike Cochran told WBTV.
A Berkley County school district spokeswoman said the student was not disciplined. State law shows students are not required to stand during the pledge, according to WCBD News 2.
WBTV talked to residents, who have mixed feelings about the student deciding to kneel.
“Personally, I stand [for] the Pledge of Allegiance, that’s my own personal belief," Summerville resident Gregory Beasley said. "But I don’t think beliefs should be forced upon people.”
Essie Tucker, Moncks Corner resident, said she believes students should be required to stand.
“It’s common sense," she said. "Everybody rises and they stand.”
