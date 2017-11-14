County council adds more regulations to gun ordinance before final vote

If you’re a gun owner who doesn’t want jail time, you should get familiar with Horry County Ordinance 114-17.
Horry County Council on Tuesday voted 10-2 to approve the new gun ordinance governing the use of firearms in the county.
The new ordinance prohibits the “discharge of a firearms or other mechanical device in such a manner as to exhibit a reckless, willful or wanton disregard for the safety or persons, property or domesticated animals, after properly investigated and determined by County Law Enforcement.”
The ordinance is applied to firearms, air guns, potato guns, nail guns, and any other mechanical device that launches projectiles by explosive material, flammable liquid, compressed air, gases or powders.
“I think following existing laws and using good judgment is enough,” said councilman Tyler Servant, who voted against the ordinance. “If people are firing guns recklessly and they’re endangering people’s lives, that should be dealt with. But having said that, putting more laws on the books is not the answer.”
A first offender will be charged with a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail. A second offense within a year would mean a mandatory $500 fine and 30 days in jail, according to the ordinance.
But some last-minute changes to the ordinance were tacked on thanks to amendments by councilmen Harold Worely and Al Allen.
In addition to the rules prohibiting the reckless discharge of firearms, the new ordinance includes a prohibition on shooting firearms in the county between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with the exception of approved indoor gun ranges, thanks to Allen’s amendment.
Those time restriction does not apply to the rest of the ordinance, but rather adds an additional restriction, said council Chairman Mark Lazarus.
Worley tacked on an amendment prohibiting the discharge of firearms in areas controlled by Horry County Parks and Recreation, except during an authorized event, meaning shooting guns in a county T-ball field or boat landing is not allowed.
“We have to,” said Worley. “Somebody’s going to get killed.”
According to the county’s decision memorandum, there have been “numerous discharging of firearms and/or other mechanical devices in a careless or reckless manner that has caused some property damage and has put some persons are risk of being injured.”
Councilman Dennis DiSabato also voted against the ordinance because he said it wasn’t strong enough and that there would be too much subjectivity in interpreting it.
“As I assumed this ordinance will be passed, I implore council to revisit this and give it some more teeth in the future,” he said.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
