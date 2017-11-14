A median on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Postal Way and Gateway Drive.
Local

Carolina Forest residents call for moratorium on rezoning

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

November 14, 2017 8:22 PM

Horry County Council voted to remove a rezoning ordinance that would have allowed 400 new homes along Postal Way in Carolina Forest.

Council voted after dozens of residents showed up to voice their disapproval with the plan, and Carolina Forest Civic Association President Carol vanSickler called for temporary a moratorium on rezoning until infrastructure in Carolina Forest is improved.

“We can not go near (Highway) 501, Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way without seeing multiple accidents daily,” said vanSickler. “How can more homes be added without the appropriate infrastructure being done up front?”

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus addressed the residents, telling them that work on some of the RIDE III expansion projects was being done in the background.

“If you think that nothing’s happening for those roads, it’s not correct,” he said. “It’s happening behind the scenes, you just don’t see it.”

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

