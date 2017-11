More Videos 1:01 Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary Pause 0:26 Authorities work on a wreck involving overturned vehicle 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:00 CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 1:52 Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday 1:24 We 'still don't know what long-term effects she's going to have' 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Authorities work on a wreck involving overturned vehicle Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting ‘no critical injuries’ from a multiple-vehicle crash in which one vehicle overturned at the intersection of Dick Pond Road and N. Strand Parkway, according to a tweet. Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting ‘no critical injuries’ from a multiple-vehicle crash in which one vehicle overturned at the intersection of Dick Pond Road and N. Strand Parkway, according to a tweet. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com

