Local

Conway police seeking help in finding runaway teen

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 14, 2017 7:04 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway, according to a release by the Conway Police Department.

Shakur Hunt – a 14-year-old black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 pounds – was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 1622 Church Street in Conway around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

Hunt was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes while carrying a backpack. He is from Anderson.

