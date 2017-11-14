Conway police seeking help in finding runaway teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway, according to a release by the Conway Police Department.
Shakur Hunt – a 14-year-old black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 pounds – was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 1622 Church Street in Conway around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
Hunt was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes while carrying a backpack. He is from Anderson.
David Wetzel
