Finland firm brings 45 new jobs to Horry County

A Finland-based firm called Teknoware that manufactures interior lighting systems will be opening a new operation in the Atlantic Center in Conway.
The new operation announced Tuesday by the governor’s office will employ 45 workers, and make a capital investment of nearly $6 million.
Teknoware CEO Mikko Kosonen said in the statement that the company chose this location for it’s new U.S. base of manufacturing operations because they have confidence in the future of Horry County’s business and community climate.
“Teknoware is excited to make this new investment and believes in the future Horry County is providing. It is a good place to grow the business and support our employees,” Kosonen said.
Teknoware develops interior lighting systems for commercial vehicles and emergency lighting systems for public premises and ships.
The company’s clients include Alstom, Bombardier, Daimler, General Electric, Kawasaki, Siemens, and Volvo.
Those looking to apply for jobs should visit the company’s careers page online or visit www.SCWorks.org.
“This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have across the county, including Horry County Council, the City of Conway, the MBREDC, our education institutions and utilities,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council chairman.
To establish operations in Horry County, the company will lease a 45,000 square-foot facility, currently under construction in the Atlantic Center. The City of Conway is annexing the site from the county into the city limits.
“We are excited to welcome Teknoware to the City of Conway, and our city council, staff and citizens look forward to working with them to ensure their long-term success,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
