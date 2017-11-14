Local

Stranded in rough water with a broken mast, firefighters rescue him and his kitten

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 14, 2017 7:49 AM

A man and his kitten, stranded off shore near Georgetown County waters, were saved when Midway Fire Rescue crews rescued him from a broken boat and battering ocean early Tuesday morning.

The man, anchored about 400 yards off Litchfield Beach, used his cellphone to call 911 as he experienced motor problems and combated a broken mast on his sailboat, according to Doug Eggiman, Chief of Midway Fire Rescue, who said rough surf was also an obstacle.

Eggiman said they don’t typically get involved in night time rescue operations, but the man wasn’t too far from shore when he called about 4 a.m., and lighting was brought in to help rescue crews.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted, along with S.C. Department of Natural Resources, but Midway crews were able to recover the man and his kitten by deploying an inflatable raft, Eggiman said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after being struck in the face by an out-of-control mast. A first responder was also transported to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury during the rescue, Eggiman said.

There was no word on an update on their conditions later Tuesday morning.

More Videos

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:01

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

Pause
Kaminski House in Georgetown offers holiday tours through the Christmas season 1:49

Kaminski House in Georgetown offers holiday tours through the Christmas season

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title 2:00

CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday 1:52

Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:03

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win 1:26

Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:01

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

Pause
Kaminski House in Georgetown offers holiday tours through the Christmas season 1:49

Kaminski House in Georgetown offers holiday tours through the Christmas season

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title 2:00

CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday 1:52

Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:03

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win 1:26

Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win

  • Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

    Filmmaker Ricky Kelly talks about his documentary Black Beach/White Beach and the inspiration for the film.

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

View More Video