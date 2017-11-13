Police seeking public’s help in locating pair of teenagers

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.
Karsyn Capps – a 15-year-old with blonde hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 100 pounds – and Logan McBride – a 15-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds – are believed to be traveling together in a four-door, light-blue Toyota Sedan, according to the release.
If you have seen them or have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
