Local

Police seeking public’s help in locating pair of teenagers

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2017 6:21 PM

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

Karsyn Capps – a 15-year-old with blonde hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 100 pounds – and Logan McBride – a 15-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds – are believed to be traveling together in a four-door, light-blue Toyota Sedan, according to the release.

If you have seen them or have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

    Filmmaker Ricky Kelly talks about his documentary Black Beach/White Beach and the inspiration for the film.

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:01

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary
Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. 1:27

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.
Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

View More Video