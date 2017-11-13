Christopher White III
Local

Two men sentenced after 2015 shooting death of Myrtle Beach man

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2017 4:34 PM

Two men have pleaded guilty to charges after a Myrtle Beach man died in August 2015, a release from the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit stated.

Damiean Cantey, 38, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the beating and shooting of the victim. Cantey was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Christopher White III, 32, of Kingstree, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. White was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Aug. 10, 2015 Dominic Goodwin, 23, was killed after he was shot in front of a Myrtle Beach apartment building, Myrtle Beach police said. Officers were called to Collins Street around 9:20 p.m.

A release from the department stated that Goodwin was unarmed.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

