Dollar General opens new store in Conway

A new Dollar General store has opened in Conway and will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 18 with free prizes and special deals, the store said in a statement.
The new location at 6485 Highway 378 will hand out $10 store gift cards to the first 50 adult shoppers, and the first 200 shoppers will get a free tote bag with product samples.
Dollar General stores typically employ six to 10 people. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team should visit the career section at www.dollargeneral.com.
