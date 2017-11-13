The Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The Myrtle Beach Sports Center. The Sun News file photo
The Myrtle Beach Sports Center. The Sun News file photo

Local

Shopping, massages, part of expo for women in Myrtle Beach

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2017 2:50 PM

More than 100 vendors are participating in “The Ultimate Girls’ Day Out,” an exposition at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Saturday, Nov. 18, hosted by South Carolina Woman magazine, which promises a fun-filled day just for women.

Admission is free, but women are asked to donate items at the door that can be used at women’s shelters such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, body wash, and hygiene products.

The expo is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and participants interested in seminars can register online.

Some of the vendors include Charleston Massage Spa, Divine Life Chiropractic, Reiki Massage, Essential Healing, The Wellness Council for S.C., United Healthcare, Wellness Jaz and a psychic.

Women can also get a jump on their Holiday shopping at other vendor showcases that includes Bathe Body Luxuries, Beautiful Evening Beads, Beautycounter, Bloomingail’s Consignment Boutique, Harley Davidson of Myrtle Beach, LuLaRoe, and others.

The expo location is 2115 Farlow Street. Although admission is free, the city charges $5 for parking.

