Georgetown County officials searching for man after armed robbery

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning after an armed robbery took place at a Dollar General in Georgetown County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Brent Ladain Shannon, 37, is a white male, around 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. The armed robbery took place at 8003 N. Fraser Street on Nov. 11, the release states.
Anyone with information regarding Shannon can contact the office at 843-546-5102.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
