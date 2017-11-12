Brent Ladain Shannon is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.
Brent Ladain Shannon is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Brent Ladain Shannon is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Georgetown County officials searching for man after armed robbery

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 12, 2017 10:49 AM

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning after an armed robbery took place at a Dollar General in Georgetown County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Brent Ladain Shannon, 37, is a white male, around 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. The armed robbery took place at 8003 N. Fraser Street on Nov. 11, the release states.

Anyone with information regarding Shannon can contact the office at 843-546-5102.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

    Filmmaker Ricky Kelly talks about his documentary Black Beach/White Beach and the inspiration for the film.

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:01

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary
Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. 1:27

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.
Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

View More Video