Local

Three adults, two children injured in multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 701

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 10, 2017 10:20 PM

Three adults and two children were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 701 on Friday night, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two of the adults were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, while the other adult and two children were being treated for minor injuries, according to the tweet.

The accident occurred at 3546 N. U.S. 701, the tweet states.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.

    Brendon Barber, Georgetown's Mayor elect, will serve as the city's first black mayor. He speaks with The Sun News on his new position.

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. 1:27

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.
Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results
Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

View More Video