Three adults, two children injured in multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 701

Three adults and two children were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 701 on Friday night, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
@hcfirerescue update on MVA at 3546 N HWY 701. 2 Adults transported with critical injuries. 1 Adult and 2 Children being treated for minor injuries. Transportation pending. No further to report. #BuckleUpPlease— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 11, 2017
Two of the adults were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, while the other adult and two children were being treated for minor injuries, according to the tweet.
The accident occurred at 3546 N. U.S. 701, the tweet states.
