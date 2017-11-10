One person in critical conditon after ‘on-track’ accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway

One person in critical condition was transported to the hospital after being involved in an “on-track” accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Friday evening, according to Mark Nugets with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The speedway is holding the first weekend fo the 25th annual Myrtle Beach 400. Practice for the SELLM series and the SELLM Challenge Feature Event were on the schedule for Friday, according to the Myrtle Beach Spedway website.
No further information is available at this time.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
