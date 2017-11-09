New dental office opens in Carolina Forest

Ocean Bay Dental Care in Carolina Forest, a full-service family dental practice, is set to open on Nov. 30 in its new building on International Drive.
The dental clinic will be operated by dentists Jesse Blair and John Steppe, and staffed to perform routine cleanings and fillings as well as cosmetic services, said a statement announcing the opening.
“We are excited to be joining the Myrtle Beach community to offer high quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” Blair said. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” Steppe said. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”
Blair received his doctorate of dental surgery from Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis. Steppe earned his doctorate of dental medicine from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton, Illinois.
Ocean Bay Dental Care is located at 568 International Drive and is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made online by clicking here, or calling 843-353-2765.
