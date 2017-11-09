Fire alarm alerts sleeping woman to mysterious kitchen blaze at Myrtle Beach home

A 66-year-old woman was awoken by the howls of her fire alarm Wednesday morning, alerting her to a fire in her kitchen.
The woman told Myrtle Beach police she woke up about 8:30 a.m. to the sound of her alarm and found her electric grill was on the stove’s front burner, which was turned up to a high setting, according to a police report.
She told officers the electric grill is typically kept on top of her microwave and said she put out the blazing fire with an extinguisher and called her husband.
Her 70-year-old husband told police he locked all doors of their 67th Avenue North home before leaving for work that morning about an hour before the fire broke out. He said he got a call from his wife about the blaze and hurried home.
The woman told police she had trouble sleeping the night before and didn’t know what time she went to bed. She told officers she hadn’t taken any medicine to help her sleep and doesn’t have a history of sleep walking.
Officers noted there wasn’t any apparent damage to the home that suggested a break-in.
