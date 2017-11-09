The Growler Chill invented by a Myrtle Beach man keeps craft beers fresh and cold.
Local

Local invention that keeps craft beers fresh in growlers is taking off and selling out

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

November 09, 2017 11:34 AM

A new product called the Growler Chill by a Myrtle Beach inventor that keeps craft beers cold and fresh in growlers won the product innovation award at a state contest that recognizes local initiatives and products that make up the South Carolina brand.

The Growler Chill looks like a countertop beer tap, and solves the problem of beer in 32 and 64-ounce growlers going bad, said inventor Randy Hollister.

Described as a “revolutionary craft beer appliance,” the first Growler Chills will be shipped in December and are already back-ordered through February. The Growler Chill is sold online and can be purchased for $439.

Hollister brought the product to market through a Kickstarter campaign that raised almost $700,000.

“We can’t wait for the public to see and experience what led South Carolina business leaders to name Growler Chill the Palmetto State’s most innovative new product,” Hollister said in a statement.

The Growler Chill can keep the beer fresh for weeks, and is a “smart appliance” that can be controlled with an app to send alerts when the beer is running low and a refill is needed. The mobile app also allows users to control the beer’s temperature.

The S.C. Branded Awards were presented on Nov. 2 in Columbia and was hosted by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and The Brand Leader.

