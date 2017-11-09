Here’s why the Myrtle Beach runoff election is just before Thanksgiving

The Nov. 7 mayoral election resulted in a runoff between Brenda Bethune and incumbent John Rhodes. Now, voters have the opportunity to recast their votes on Nov. 21,Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Rhodes got about 29 percent of the vote and Bethune took about 40 percent. The candidates needed to break the 50-percent mark to avoid a runoff.

According to state law, the runoff election must happen two weeks following the tie election. If the date falls on a legal holiday the election will be held “on the same day of the first week following which is not a legal holiday,” the South Carolina state government website reads.

For many, having the election fall the week of a national holiday could mean that they are not in town on Nov. 21.

“There’s provisions if they’re not going to be here,” Sandy Martin with Horry County Voters Registration and Elections said. Voters can vote absentee, but they need to fill out an application and the ballot for the Nov. 21 election date. The deadline to mail in a ballot is Nov. 21.