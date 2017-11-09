Myrtle Beach mayor runoff is Thanksgiving week. Won’t be in town? Here’s how to vote

The Myrtle Beach mayoral runoff election is on Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. For those who will not be in town, absentee ballots need to be sent in as soon as possible in order for the vote to count.

Incumbent Mayor John Rhodes got about 30 percent of the vote and challenger Brenda Bethune took about 40 percent. Since no candidate won more than 50 percent, voters will go to the polls in the runoff election to decide who will be sworn in as the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Sandy Martin, with Horry County Voters Registration and Elections, said that the deadline for absentee ballots is on election day. However, in order to receive a ballot, an application must be mailed and filled out to receive an absentee ballot. After, the ballot must be mailed in.

Martin did say that an application can found online and that voters can fax it to Voters Registration and Elections. If a voter calls the office, the application can be faxed over. The last day for an application to be mailed is Nov. 17, but Martin does not think that a voter will not have enough time to mail in the ballot if they wait until that date.

“If they need to vote absentee they need to do it now,” Martin said.

For those who voted absentee in the tie election there was an option to have an absentee ballot mailed automatically if there was a runoff.

Voters who are in the area can physically vote at the Voters Registration and Elections office, located at 1515 Fourth Ave. in Conway, after the election is certified.

Martin said that the election should be certified by 12 p.m. Thursday, but that the office is closed Friday for Veterans Day.

Further questions can be directed to the office at 843-915-5440.

The election on Nov. 7 left Brenda Bethune and incumbent John Rhodes to battle for two more weeks. Bethune and Rhodes faced former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride, Ed Carey and C.D. Rozsa.