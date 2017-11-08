‘I don’t have words’: Third time’s the charm for new Myrtle Beach city council member

For one new Myrtle Beach City Council member, the third time’s the charm.
Jackie Vereen, who previously ran for city council in 2013 and 2015, was voted onto council Tuesday night along with Gregg Smith and incumbent Mike Lowder.
“I feel great,” Vereen said. “It’s been a great day, I’ve felt very confident about the voters and everything. I don’t have words to tell you the truth. You know, this is my third time running and I’m just ecstatic that the voters voted me in with this many votes and I’m very pleased. I’m looking forward to serving the people of Myrtle Beach.”
The election brought nine candidates to the table, each vying to fill three open seats. Vereen, Smith and Lowder faced incumbent Randal Wallace, Ann A. Dunham, Matthew Hardee, Mike Hobeika, Brooks Myers and Keith VanWinkle.
In 2013, Vereen lost to Councilman Wayne Gray, who did not run for re-election this year. Gray beat Vereen by just 66 votes. In 2015, Vereen placed fourth in the run for three open City Council seats.
She is also a hotel owner and operator of the Sea Dip Oceanfront Hotel, and sits on the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, which assesses the aesthetics of new developments.
Now, Vereen will sit alongside Mary Jeffcoat, making her the second woman on the new 2018 City Council.
Going forward in her new role, Vereen said she hopes to tackle public safety issues “like everybody’s been talking about, and our redevelopment and working with our small businesses. I’m looking forward to it.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
