One newcomer on Conway council, two incumbents re-elected

William Goldfinch IV, Shane Hubbard and Jean Timbes were the preliminary top vote getters of Conway City Council’s three seats up for election.
Newcomer Hubbard defeated incumbent Randy Alford.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Hubbard. “I never expected this much support.”
Hubbard received the most votes with 815, Goldfinch got 809, Timbes garnered 688 and Alford received 534.
Hubbard, a veteran’s advocate with the Horry County Council on aging, is a Conway native.
The Coastal Carolina University graduate served on the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s executive board of directors, and is a former president of Conway Main Street USA.
When asked what he wanted to do first on council, Hubbard replied, “We’ll know that when we get into it.”
This is Goldfinch’s second term. A financial adviser, he serves on the advisory board of Coastal Carolina National Bank and has served on the board of the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a humbling experience,” he said. “I trade time away from my friends and family and my business, but I do this because it’s important. We have to have people who truly love this community and have a long-term vested interest in this community to make decisions for this community.”
In June, Goldfinch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, but the charge was later dropped.
Timbes, the longest-serving council member, is a retired math teacher. She owns The Flower Shop on Main.
She’s a Conway native who raised her family in Conway and taught at Conway High School.
“I’m thankful for all who took the time to go out and I appreciate the support,” Timbes said. “We’ve got a lot of big issues to be decided. I think we need to address the crime in the city at the moment, and that’s one of my big deals.”
Alford, a financial planner and consultant, owns the R. L. Alford & Co. investment firm and a former president of the Rotary Club. He was defeated Tuesday by newcomer Hubbard.
Alford was not immediately available for comment by phone Tuesday.
The official results will be announced Wednesday and include 19 uncounted absentee and provisional votes that were not counted Tuesday. The 19 votes should not make a difference in the outcome.
In neighboring Aynor, preliminary results showed that incumbents Cheryl Skipper-Collins and Tony Godsey Sr. won the two at-large seats, defeating challenger Charles Zurat, said Town Manager Tony Godsey. He said the preliminary results indicated there would be no runoff.
Aynor Mayor John Gardner ran unopposed.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
