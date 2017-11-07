Myrtle Beach council race offers mixed results for incumbents

One Myrtle Beach City Council incumbent and two newcomers were elected Tuesday night, according to preliminary results.
Mike Lowder, Gregg Smith and Jackie Vereen pulled off the win.
Incumbent Randal Wallace, Ann A. Dunham, Matthew Hardee, Mike Hobeika, Brooks Myers and Keith VanWinkle also battled for the three open seats.
Lowder wants to add to the newly proposed public safety plan that calls for 70 new officers over the course of seven years. He hopes to change the number from 10 new officers each year to 20 new officers.
Wallace is a real estate agent and had served on City Council since 2001. Lowder formerly served in the United States Marine Corps and worked in the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office. He’s served on City Council since 2009.
Smith is a Realtor with Century 21 Broadhurt. He believes that by cleaning up drug addicts, crime will be reduced.
“We need to treat them and help them lead a better life,” Smith said during a debate hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Smith did say that a children’s museum and library would help the area, but that they should not be placed along the Superblock.
Vereen is a small hotel general manger.
Vereen wants to focus on gang activity and add more officers into the police department. She believes that by offering competitive packages that retention will improve.
As for small businesses, Vereen believes that it is too difficult to open one in Myrtle Beach. She thinks that by getting government out of the way, people will be more interested in bringing their business to the area.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
